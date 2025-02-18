Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.12 Per Share

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Hercules Site Services’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hercules Site Services Stock Performance

HERC opened at GBX 55 ($0.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £44.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.52. Hercules Site Services has a 52 week low of GBX 28 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.71). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20.

Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported GBX 1.46 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hercules Site Services had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Hercules Site Services will post 1.2407862 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Hercules Site Services

In other Hercules Site Services news, insider Paul David Wheatcroft purchased 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £9,984 ($12,596.52). Corporate insiders own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Site Services plc is a leading technology enabled labour supply company for the UK infrastructure and construction sectors, which joined the AIM market in February 2022. Founded in 2008 by CEO Brusk Korkmaz, Hercules provides site services to a diverse range of blue-chip clients, including Balfour Beaty, Costain, Skanska, Kier, and Hill Group.

