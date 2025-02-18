Americana Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $107.96. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.