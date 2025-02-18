J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 222.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,550 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,264,000 after buying an additional 6,275,290 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670,574 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,217,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,885,000 after acquiring an additional 567,858 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.