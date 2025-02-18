EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in January

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,416,800 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 6,853,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,854.2 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock remained flat at $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

