Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $23.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

