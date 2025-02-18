Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $23.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $28.50.
About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daiseki Co.,Ltd.
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Analysts See Buying Opportunity in NVIDIA Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.