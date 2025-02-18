Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.78. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 2,178,046 shares.

Specifically, CEO Julian Nebreda purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $149,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,455 shares in the company, valued at $764,889.25. This represents a 24.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ahmed Pasha acquired 15,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,075.44. This represents a 168.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,272.33. This trade represents a 39.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.37.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Fluence Energy by 757.7% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,144,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after buying an additional 1,894,301 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,059,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at $21,809,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $15,118,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

