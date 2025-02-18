Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Declines By 9.0%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,337,300 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 6,962,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,348,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CURLF shares. Cormark cut Curaleaf from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital raised Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.
Read Our Latest Report on Curaleaf
Curaleaf Stock Performance
Curaleaf Company Profile
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Curaleaf
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts See Buying Opportunity in NVIDIA Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.