Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Declines By 9.0%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,337,300 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 6,962,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,348,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CURLF shares. Cormark cut Curaleaf from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital raised Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Curaleaf

Curaleaf Stock Performance

Curaleaf Company Profile

CURLF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. 406,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,787. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.60.

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.