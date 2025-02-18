BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BKM Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VOE stock opened at $164.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $144.66 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.67 and its 200-day moving average is $165.51.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

