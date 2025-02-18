Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $4,424,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Workday by 32.4% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 31,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,753,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.43.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,681.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $1,378,788.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,369,458. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $258.05 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.13 and a 200-day moving average of $251.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

