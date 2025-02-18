Financial Comparison: Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) vs. Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI)

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) and Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Calidi Biotherapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $257.24 million 0.52 -$237.89 million ($0.08) -14.44 Calidi Biotherapeutics $50,000.00 709.13 -$29.22 million N/A N/A

Calidi Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coherus BioSciences.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calidi Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Coherus BioSciences and Calidi Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Calidi Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 365.37%. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,143.78%. Given Calidi Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calidi Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Calidi Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Calidi Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Calidi Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences -0.15% N/A -24.44% Calidi Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -344.45%

Summary

Calidi Biotherapeutics beats Coherus BioSciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27. It is also developing CHS-114, an investigational highly specific human afucosylated IgG1 monoclonal antibody selectively targeting CCR8, a chemokine receptor highly expressed on Treg cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME); and CHS-1000, an antibody targeting human ILT4 designed to improve anti-PD-1 clinical benefit by transforming an unfavorable TME to a more favorable TME. In addition, the company’s licensed immuno-oncology programs include NZV930, an antibody designed to inhibit cluster of differentiation 73; and GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R for the treatment of solid tumors. Further, it offers YUSIMRY, a biosimilar to Humira for the treatment of patients with inflammatory diseases characterized by increased production of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) in the body, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis. It collaboration agreement with Junshi Biosciences for the co-development and commercialization of toripalimab; agreement with Surface and Adimab LLC; license agreements with Bioeq AG and Genentech, Inc., as well as Vaccinex, Inc.; and out-licensing agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property No. 4 Limited. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors. The company offers NeuroNova platform and SuperNova platform. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.