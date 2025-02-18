EOS (EOS) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $945.19 million and approximately $87.45 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00000889 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000459 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,366,198 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

