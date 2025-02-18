Real Estate Stocks To Consider – February 17th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, Wells Fargo & Company, Bank of America, BlackRock, Digital Realty Trust, and Charles Schwab are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies that own, develop, operate, or invest in properties such as commercial buildings, residential homes, and land. Investors in real estate stocks benefit from potential dividend income and capital appreciation based on the performance of the real estate market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $276.61. 5,685,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,537,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.15 and a fifty-two week high of $279.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 27,383,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,851,234. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,516,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979,376. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $265.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.19.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,932,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,769,572. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE:BLK traded down $7.08 on Monday, hitting $973.22. 965,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,019.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $974.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $745.55 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,795,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,411. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.86, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.32. 9,582,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,230,443. The company has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.45.

