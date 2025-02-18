Best Penny Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 17th

Moleculin Biotech, MGO Global, and SRM Entertainment are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks refer to shares of small companies trading at a low price, usually under $5 per share. These stocks are often considered highly speculative and volatile due to their low market capitalization and limited trading volume. Investors should exercise caution when trading penny stocks due to the higher risk involved. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 136,209,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,127. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MBRX

MGO Global (MGOL)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

Shares of MGOL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. 411,516,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,446,240. The company has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 7.26. MGO Global has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGOL

SRM Entertainment (SRM)

SRM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.70. 253,416,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $7.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. SRM Entertainment has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRM

See Also