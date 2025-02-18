Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – February 17th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Honeywell International, and Danaher are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the manufacturing, processing, or distribution of goods and services related to heavy industry and infrastructure. These companies typically produce machinery, equipment, chemicals, aerospace products, and other essential components for industrial development. Industrial stocks are often sensitive to economic trends and can be influenced by factors such as demand for goods, global trade, and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $355.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,000,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,966,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,073,216. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,261,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,381,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,348,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,731. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,031. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a 1 year low of $196.80 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

