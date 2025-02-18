Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $12.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Shares of SHO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 19,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,503. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $17,309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 84,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

