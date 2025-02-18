Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,127 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $23,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. bLong Financial LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,405,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,855,000. Finally, Persium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $267.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $234.45 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.92.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.87.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

