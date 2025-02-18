Hara Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hara Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,685.68. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

