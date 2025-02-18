C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,623 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4,486.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after buying an additional 989,674 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,698,000 after acquiring an additional 669,944 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,430,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,591,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,314,000 after acquiring an additional 406,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.