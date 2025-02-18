Short Interest in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Decreases By 8.8%

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Sierra Bancorp

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $110,987.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,540.35. This represents a 22.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $35,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,024. This trade represents a 20.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,668 shares of company stock worth $146,346. 11.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSRR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.