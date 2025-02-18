CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 74,179 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,179 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,690,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $743,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,332 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.