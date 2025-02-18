Short Interest in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Declines By 7.8%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,190,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 33,830,000 shares. Approximately 51.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Beyond Meat

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Ethan Brown sold 313,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $1,173,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,703,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,330. This represents a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,302,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 733,168 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 263,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 52,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 2.2 %

Beyond Meat Company Profile

NASDAQ BYND opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.31.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

