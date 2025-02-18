Ankr One Day Volume Reaches $20.17 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $225.64 million and approximately $20.17 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00003851 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00023415 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,133.51 or 1.00003559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00004400 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000335 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02270497 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $21,750,065.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

