Key Financial Inc Grows Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 404.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONY opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SONY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

