Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,342 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 55,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $1,654,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 91,037 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 33,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie dropped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Comcast Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

