Steele Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Steele Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.0% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $19,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $583.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $510.45 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $584.34 and its 200 day moving average is $575.71.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
