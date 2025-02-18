Steele Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Steele Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.0% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $19,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $583.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $510.45 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $584.34 and its 200 day moving average is $575.71.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.