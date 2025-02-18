Steele Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Steele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 115,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 29,746 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 230,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,717,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $203.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $177.15 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.21.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

