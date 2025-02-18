PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 12,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after buying an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after buying an additional 7,767,072 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,435,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PayPal by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,316,000 after buying an additional 2,689,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 9,864.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,336,000 after buying an additional 1,108,030 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PayPal Price Performance
PYPL opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PayPal
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.