Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Increased by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,072 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after buying an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670,574 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009,351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.