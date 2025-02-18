Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Increased by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,072 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after buying an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670,574 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009,351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,627 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.23.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.