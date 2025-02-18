Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 107,858 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,858 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $41,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 377,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $386,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

QQQM stock opened at $221.56 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $169.96 and a 52 week high of $221.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.