Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 1.8% of Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,192 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 837,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 84,918 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 517,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,923,000 after acquiring an additional 209,257 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,258,000 after purchasing an additional 182,844 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 442,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.