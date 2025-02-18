Davidson Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,635 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.7% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $34,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $929.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $806.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

