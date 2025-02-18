Short Interest in Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) Expands By 8.5%

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 646,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cenntro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cenntro by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cenntro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cenntro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Cenntro Price Performance

Shares of CENN opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. Cenntro has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Cenntro Company Profile

Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.

