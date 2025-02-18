Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.31. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 149.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 21.9% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

