Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 38,500 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
Heart Test Laboratories Trading Up 4.5 %
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heart Test Laboratories will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
