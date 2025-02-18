Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Takes $30,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Hudson Canyon Capital Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PEP opened at $143.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.80 and its 200-day moving average is $163.06.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

