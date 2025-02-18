Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

