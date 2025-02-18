3,916 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.13. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
