Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.440-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.5 billion-$33.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.6 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $93.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 85.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.