Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 17,302 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,302 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $251.88 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.59. The stock has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.