Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 147,253 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 558,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,253 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

