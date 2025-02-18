Wormhole Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $437.82 million and $32.59 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wormhole has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wormhole token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,868,436,163 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.16607413 USD and is down -6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 307 active market(s) with $29,911,165.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

