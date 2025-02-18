Radio Caca Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $47.25 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 415,670,371,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,670,371,068 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca (RACA) is a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) launched in May 2021 by Jeff Watney. It serves as a Web 3.0 platform supporting metaverse experiences, blockchain gaming, and NFT marketplaces. The native token, RACA, powers transactions, governance, and staking within the USM ecosystem, which includes the USM Metaverse, Looki Looki Jazzi, and Metamon. With over $1 billion in NFT trading volume, RACA has gained substantial traction. The project is backed by notable figures like French Montana and Justin Sun and supported by major investors such as OKX Blockdream Ventures and Tachyon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

