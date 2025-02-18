BitTorrent-New Market Capitalization Hits $843.07 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $843.07 million and approximately $25.43 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000246 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000464 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000698 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,061,142,857,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 986,061,142,857,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000085 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $23,249,446.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

