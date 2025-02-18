Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Consider – February 15th

Tesla, Baidu, Rivian Automotive, Vale, Lucid Group, Genuine Parts, and NIO are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the design, development, manufacturing, or distribution of electric vehicles (EVs) or their components. These stocks are specifically tied to the performance and growth of the electric vehicle market and are influenced by factors such as consumer demand, technological advancements, and government policies supporting EV adoption. Investors may choose to invest in these stocks to capitalize on the increasing popularity and potential profitability of electric vehicles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.84. The company had a trading volume of 68,000,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.64.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.48. 11,589,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,565. Baidu has a 1-year low of $77.19 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. 33,856,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,819,302. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 31,743,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,358,476. Vale has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

NASDAQ:LCID traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 80,207,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,537,840. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Lucid Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.

Genuine Parts (GPC)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $124.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.74 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.36 and a 200-day moving average of $127.88.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 53,985,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,445,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.68. NIO has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.

