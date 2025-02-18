Key Financial Inc Purchases 1,274 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

