BKM Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.0% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,399,000 after buying an additional 39,186 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Analog Devices by 47.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $214.61 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.59.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,590.89. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.52.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

