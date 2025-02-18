BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys 558 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,575,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 95,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 128,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.8 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.69.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,240 shares in the company, valued at $496,808. This represents a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $2,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,202.88. This represents a 22.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,782 shares of company stock worth $11,442,229 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SLB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.