BKM Wealth Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BKM Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $290.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.84 and its 200 day moving average is $276.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

