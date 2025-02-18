Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 734,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $42,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $744,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,735,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,554,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

