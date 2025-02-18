BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys 272 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $194.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

